Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.