Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,012 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $49,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

