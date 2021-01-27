Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

