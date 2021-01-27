Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.