Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

