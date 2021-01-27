Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 552.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

