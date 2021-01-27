Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $7,655,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

ABBV stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 169,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

