Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.