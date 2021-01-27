Holicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)

Holicity’s (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. Holicity had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Holicity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Holicity stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Holicity has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLUU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holicity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holicity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

