HOLD (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,665.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $3,665.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037174 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

