Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Shares Up 33.3%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) shares shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 6,765,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,493,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$25.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

