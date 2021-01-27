Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

HIW stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 47.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

