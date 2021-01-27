Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 659,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,415. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.