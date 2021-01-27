HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 8.3%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.62. 9,370,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,899,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research firms have commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

The firm has a market cap of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

