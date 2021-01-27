Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

