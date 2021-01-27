Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08, RTT News reports. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 8,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,260. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

