Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $895.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.