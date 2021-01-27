Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

