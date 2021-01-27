Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

