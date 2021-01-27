Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Woodmark worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $204,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

