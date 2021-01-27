Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Buckle worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Buckle by 24.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

In related news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

