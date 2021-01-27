Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.