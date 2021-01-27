Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $24,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

