Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

