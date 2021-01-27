Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

HEN3 traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.40 ($105.18). 500,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

