Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 156.50 ($2.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 152,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,795. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.52 ($2.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.68.
In other Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($13,052.00).
Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.