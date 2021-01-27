Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 156.50 ($2.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 152,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,795. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.52 ($2.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.68.

Get Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) alerts:

In other Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.