HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.11 ($78.95).

Shares of HEI opened at €61.94 ($72.87) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

