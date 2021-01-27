HedgeTrade Trading Up 1.7% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $500.92 million and $193,751.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00024116 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

