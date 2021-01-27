Hedget Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $454,243.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00010118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $454,243.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

