Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $562.42 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $562.42 million and approximately $60.40 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,666,771 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

