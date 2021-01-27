Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.53.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.