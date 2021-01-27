Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.