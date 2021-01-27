Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

