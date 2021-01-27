Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

