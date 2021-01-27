Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,949 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.