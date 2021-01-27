Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,046 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

