Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,046 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.
Shares of VMBS opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.