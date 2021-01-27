Heartland BancCorp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

