Heartland BancCorp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
