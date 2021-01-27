HeartBout 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $81,449.44 and approximately $28.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

