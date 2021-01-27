Head to Head Review: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Retail Value alerts:

This table compares Retail Value and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43% FirstService 2.64% 13.48% 3.51%

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Retail Value pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstService has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.34 $46.75 million $2.46 6.56 FirstService $2.41 billion 2.49 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -21.16

Retail Value has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService. FirstService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Value, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Retail Value and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00 FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Retail Value’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than FirstService.

Summary

FirstService beats Retail Value on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.