Head-To-Head Review: PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PROG alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROG and Aly Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROG currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROG and Aly Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.85 $31.47 million $3.89 12.72 Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.33 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats Aly Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system. The company also provides personnel to operate the equipment, as well as for the transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.