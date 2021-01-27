HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

