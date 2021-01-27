Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Hawaiian stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

