Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Trading 0% Higher

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.36. 2,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,215 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

