Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,500 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.