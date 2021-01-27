Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.