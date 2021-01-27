Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Shares of MA stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

