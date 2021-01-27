Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $257.48 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

