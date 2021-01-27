Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $649.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.50 and a 200 day moving average of $620.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

