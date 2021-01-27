Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

