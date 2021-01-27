Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Insider Joia M. Johnson Sells 36,000 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HBI stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

